BRASILIA, April 14 Eduardo Campos, a
business-friendly socialist from Brazil's poor northeastern
region, announced on Monday he will seek the presidency, vowing
to restore confidence in the country's fiscal accounts and once
booming economy.
The two-time governor of Pernambuco state picked as his
running mate Marina Silva, a popular environmentalist who will
bring millions of votes to the ticket. She will also draw the
opposition of Brazil's wealthy agribusiness sector of which she
is a declared enemy.
Campos, a youthful and charismatic politician, hopes to
capitalize on growing discontent with the ruling Workers' Party
that has been in power for 13 years by offering to preserve its
social programs while providing more incentives for private
investment.
Latin America's largest economy has slumped under President
Dilma Rousseff. Standard & Poor's cut Brazil's credit rating
last month by one notch to BBB-, the agency's lowest grade
rating, citing slow growth and rising public debt.
"After three years, Brazil has come to a halt, the Brazilian
people have lost hope, and the world has become disenchanted
with us," Campos, 48, told a meeting of his Brazilian Socialist
Party, which launched his nomination.
"Brazil's economic problems are mainly an issue of
confidence and attitude. The world needs to see that Brazil has
direction and transparency in its government accounts," he said.
ROUSSEFF VULNERABLE
Campos faces an uphill battle. He is running third in polls
of voters' intentions, far behind Rousseff. But he has advanced
closer to the main opposition leader, centrist Aécio Neves,
since joining forces with Silva, a former presidential candidate
who won 19 million votes in 2010.
A Datafolha poll in the first week of April showed support
for Rousseff had dropped six percentage points to 38 percent
since February, with Neves flat at 16 percent and Campos rising
one point to 10 percent.
With inflation speeding up and the risk of anti-World Cup
protests in June, these numbers could change swiftly when the
election campaign gets off in earnest in July.
"If Rousseff enters a tailspin, Campos has potential to
grow," said David Fleischer, a University of Brasilia politics
professor who sees Campos' numbers rising when polls are based
on electoral slates that include Silva's name.
While Campos announced his bid in the capital, Rousseff
visited Pernambuco to grab headlines away from its former
governor and highlight her government's financial backing for
projects that made it one of Brazil's fastest-growing states.
Campos, the grandson of a beloved former governor of
Pernambuco, has cozied up to the private sector, promising to
reduce red tape and get government off their backs. He is
expected to cut public spending to improve fiscal saving and try
to lighten the heavy tax burden that businesses face in Brazil.
"It is easy to be business-friendly after Dilma, who ended
up being totally unfriendly to business," said Andre Perfeito,
chief economist at Gradual Investimentos. "Anyone else will be
more palatable to markets."
The shares of state-run companies, which lost considerable
market value as a result of Rousseff's interventionist policies,
have gained on the Sao Paulo stock market in recent weeks on
poll data that showed support for Rousseff was slipping.
If elected, middle-of-the-road Campos would not have much
room to change macroeconomic policies, but he could achieve a
lot by restoring credibility in long-term investment projects in
Brazil, Perfeito said.
