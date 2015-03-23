(Adds new poll on public support for impeachment)
By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazil's biggest opposition
party has no interest in impeaching President Dilma Rousseff
despite recent street demonstrations calling for her ouster,
former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso told Reuters.
Cardoso, who at 83 remains an influential leader in the
centrist Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), said removing
Rousseff so soon after she was re-elected would be destructive
to Brazil's 30-year-old democracy, especially since prosecutors
have found no evidence she participated in a corruption scheme
at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
"Nobody should want impeachment, it's a very complex thing,"
said Cardoso, who led Brazil from 1995 to 2002.
He declined to rule out impeachment if new evidence against
Rousseff surfaces but said that, for now, those who are calling
for it generally "don't know" the damage it would cause or the
necessary preconditions.
"You'd need to have a crime, and a political consensus in
Congress as well as in the street. I don't think that's the
situation here," he said, adding that most other PSDB leaders
think the same way.
A poll released on Monday, after Cardoso spoke, showed that
60 percent of respondents favored impeaching Rousseff and just
19 percent approved of her leftist government.
More than 1 million people took to the streets in dozens of
cities on March 15 to protest against Rousseff in the biggest
demonstrations in Brazil in 30 years.
Cardoso said, however, that Rousseff probably deserves less
blame for corruption at Petrobras, as the oil company is known,
than her predecessor and Workers' Party ally Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva.
Lula ran Brazil from 2003 to 2010 - the period when
prosecutors say the graft was most intense - and is said to be
planning a comeback in 2018, when Rousseff's term ends.
"If anyone has more political responsibility in this case,
it's him, not her," Cardoso said, noting that former Petrobras
executives accused of orchestrating the graft were political
appointees made under Lula.
He said rising popular pressure to punish those involved in
the scandal would make it difficult or impossible for Rousseff
to strike a political or legal deal to minimize the fallout for
the dozens of companies allegedly involved in the graft.
"There's not going to be a quick solution to this. It's
necessary for justice to prevail. That's what society is
demanding," he said.
That means the economy probably won't bottom out until at
least late 2015 as companies postpone investments and wait to
see if new Finance Minister Joaquim Levy succeeds in pushing
austerity measures through Congress, he said.
Cardoso described Levy, a University of Chicago graduate
whose views are much more orthodox than those of leftist
Rousseff, as a "competent technocrat who is doing what needs to
be done".
He said Levy's lack of political support in Congress, plus
low prices for Brazil's commodities and a likely rise in U.S.
interest rates, make him bearish in the short term.
However, having piloted Brazil through a series of economic
crises during the 1990s, Cardoso said history shows that the
country's natural resources and young population are reasons for
long-term hope.
"People aren't investing (right now), except for those who
know Brazil," Cardoso said, smiling. "Because they'll say -
'Well, this too will pass, Brazil has potential.' So you'll see
people investing at the bottom, thinking of the future."
