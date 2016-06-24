By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA, June 24
BRASILIA, June 24 Conservative legislators in
Brazil say they will back interim President Michel Temer through
a growing corruption scandal in return for support for their
right-wing social agenda, including tougher abortion
restrictions and looser gun control.
The powerful bloc's willingness to stand by Temer, expressed
to Reuters by five of its leading lawmakers, bolsters his
chances of surviving the scandal and ousting suspended President
Dilma Rousseff in an impeachment trial, despite losing three
ministers in a month to a graft probe of state oil company
Petrobras.
The widening scandal has undermined Temer's six-week-old
government and shaken confidence in his ability to pass reforms
aimed at cutting Brazil's fiscal deficit as Latin America's
largest economy faces its worst recession in decades.
Temer, the former vice president, took office last month
after the left-leaning Rousseff was placed on trial in the
Senate for breaking budget rules. He will see out her term until
2018 if she is convicted in the impeachment hearings, due to
conclude in mid-August.
Leaders of the so-called "Bible, beef and bullets" caucus --
which groups evangelical Christians, the farm lobby and
lawmakers determined to ease strict firearms controls -- are
keen to see Rousseff dismissed from office after she threatened
to veto its social and business agenda.
Temer has denied allegations that he sought campaign funds
for his party stemming from the Petrobras graft scheme.
"The corruption allegations will not stop us supporting
Temer's economic plan," said Senator Magno Malta, an evangelical
pastor who rose to fame as singer in a gospel band and who is a
prominent member of the lobby.
"Temer is a Christian, who believes in family values and
that God meant marriage to be between a man and a woman. Our
agenda will move forward now."
Brazilian politics shifted to the right at the 2014
elections, when the farm lobby backed by the booming
agribusiness sector bagged 42 percent of the seats in the lower
house and one quarter of the Senate.
Evangelical Christian lawmakers won a further 76 of the 513
seats in the lower house, with financial backing from
fast-growing Pentecostal churches.
Combined with Temer's pro-business agenda, the coalition's
strong hold on the legislature marks an abrupt shift to the
right after 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule.
The ideological alliance is made up of lawmakers across the
party spectrum but usually votes as a bloc on social issues and
on many economic ones. Its influence is amplified by the
relatively weak party loyalties in Brazil's Congress.
The farm lobby and evangelical caucus had backed the
previous government in a bid to advance their proposals, even
though they were ideologically poles apart. But under the
Workers Party they were not strong enough to set the agenda.
Now they want to seize the opportunity to restrict gay
rights and abortion, lower the age of criminal responsibility
and advance farmers' interests in conflicts with Indian tribes.
In return, lawmakers from the bloc told Reuters they will
work to ensure passage of measures to plug a fiscal deficit that
topped 10 percent of economic output last year, as well as
unpopular pension and labor reforms.
Antonio Queiroz, an analyst with Brazil's Congressional
research service, said conservative lawmakers were emboldened by
the prospect of Rousseff's removal.
"She would have vetoed anything that prohibited the union of
same sex people or restricted the sexual and reproductive rights
of women," he said. "The Temer government does not have any
ideological problem with these proposals so the center-right
will push for them far more actively."
FAMILY CODE
A spokesman for Temer's government said it supported some
items of the agenda and not others, but declined to provide
specifics. "The issues have to be debated by Brazilian society
and voted in Congress," Marcio de Freitas said.
Top of the evangelical agenda is the Family Statute to ban
same-sex marriages, which have been allowed by Brazil's Supreme
Court but have not yet enshrined in the Civil Code. The bill is
due to be voted in the second half of the year.
Evangelical lawmakers also want to restrict abortion even in
cases of rape, which is allowed by the current law in the
majority Roman Catholic country.
"We hope Brazilian society will make itself heard to stop
this," Jean Wyllys, a gay congressman from Rio de Janeiro, told
Reuters. "This is the most conservative Congress since the
military dictatorship ended in 1985 and Temer's government
depends on that majority."
Temer's appointment of billionaire Blairo Maggi as
agriculture minister -- the so-called King of Soy whose family
business is the world's largest soybean producer -- was seen as
an overture to the powerful farm lobby.
Brazil is one the world's top food exporters and
agribusiness remains the main motor driving the economy during
the recession.
The farm lobby's leader in Congress, Luiz Carlos Heinze,
said he was not concerned by the corruption scandal and was
focused on seeking an easing of restrictions on foreign
investors buying farm land, improvements to export
infrastructure, and the resolution of disputes with Indian
tribes fighting land cultivation in the Amazon.
"If cabinet members are found guilty they have to go. Three
have fallen and more could follow. That's not a problem. Temer
will still have our support because Brazil was adrift and he has
set the economy on a new course," Heinz told Reuters.
Farm state lawmakers also support a bill relaxing gun
control rules that is being pushed through by lawmakers backed
by Brazil's firearms industry, a lobby that advocates the right
to own weapons.
A bill that passed committee last year would undo key parts
of Brazil's 2003 Disarmament Law, which was hailed by human
rights groups as a key step toward containing crime and armed
robbery in cities.
"We want to restore the right of good citizens to defend
their lives, their families and their property, since an
inefficient state has failed to do this," said the bill's
sponsor, Laudivio Carvalho. He said the bill will be presented
for a floor vote once Rousseff's ouster was confirmed.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Stuart Grudgings)