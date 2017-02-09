(Adds new ruling suspending nomination)
BRASILIA Feb 9 A Brazilian judge on Thursday
suspended the nomination of a key ally of President Michel Temer
to a ministerial post, shortly after a court overturned an
earlier ruling to the same effect, in a move set to further
stoke tensions between the executive and the judiciary.
Federal Judge Regina Coeli Formisano ruled Temer's promotion
of Wellington Moreira Franco, the current infrastructure
investment secretary, to a Cabinet-level position appeared
designed to protect him from prosecution in all tribunals except
for the Supreme Court.
It could not be ignored, Formisano wrote, that Moreira
Franco had reportedly been named in plea bargain testimony that
linked him to the giant corruption scheme at state-run oil
company Petrobras
The judge's move came shortly after another court overturned
a ruling by a different federal judge on Wednesday to block
Moreira Franco's appointment to the ministerial post in which he
would oversee infrastructure, communications and ceremonies.
The Attorney General's office said in a statement it will
appeal Formisano's ruling.
On Wednesday night, it stated Moreira Franco's promotion was
legal and not aimed at protecting him from future prosecution.
