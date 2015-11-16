BRASILIA Nov 16 A Brazilian Congressional ethics committee will investigate Swiss bank accounts allegedly held by Eduardo Cunha, speaker of the lower house, the lawmaker charged with reviewing the case said on Monday.

The probe could lead to the ouster of Cunha, the sole member of Congress with constitutional authority to take up one of several impeachment requests against unpopular President Dilma Rousseff filed by her opponents.

Cunha is counting on the support of Rousseff's ruling Workers' Party to control a majority of votes on the committee and avoid losing his position and his seat. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)