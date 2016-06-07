BRASILIA, June 7 Brazil's chief prosecutor has asked the Supreme Court to authorize the arrest of suspended lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, Globo TV said in its morning news show.

Cunha was suspended from the lower house of Congress last month on charges of obstructing a corruption investigation. The prosecutor general has also requested the arrests of the Senate president and other powerful politicians, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn)