By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Nov 16 A Brazilian congressional
ethics committee decided on Monday to investigate whether lower
house speaker Eduardo Cunha lied in a corruption hearing about
Swiss bank accounts that prosecutors say he controls.
The probe threatens the political career of Cunha, the sole
member of Congress with authority to take up impeachment
requests filed against President Dilma Rousseff.
Cunha has leveraged his power over potential impeachment
proceedings to neutralize Rousseff's Workers' Party on the
21-member committee, whose investigation could drag on until
April.
Congressman Fausto Pinato of the Evangelical Christian PRB
party, who is in charge of the case, said there were grounds to
investigate a breach of conduct by Cunha, including evidence
provided by Switzerland of accounts held by the speaker and his
wife at the Julius Baer bank.
Prosecutors accused Cunha of receiving a $5 million kickback
in the graft scheme uncovered at state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA. But Cunha in March told a
congressional commission looking into the scandal that he had no
bank accounts abroad.
Cunha, who is third in the line of presidential succession,
maintains he never lied, although he has not explained the
existence of the accounts or lavish credit card expenditures
detailed by Swiss authorities to their Brazilian counterparts.
His lawyers said they would present his defense to the ethics
committee on Tuesday.
The ouster of Cunha, who has obstructed Rousseff's
legislative agenda since corruption charges were leveled at him,
could improve the president's chances of survival. Her
popularity has sunk to single digits due to a severe recession
and the corruption scandal engulfing Petrobras.
As evidence mounted against him, Cunha has lost control of
the house and sway over his centrist PMDB party, the largest in
Rousseff's coalition, which is expected to distance itself from
her at a party Congress on Tuesday.
The main opposition PSDB party, which had avoided
criticizing Cunha over the bank accounts in the hope that he
would start the impeachment of Rousseff, last week announced it
would seek his removal.
Workers' Party congressmen were instructed by party chief
and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to avoid
antagonizing Cunha to save Rousseff from impeachment, according
to the Brasilia-based political consultancy Arko Advice.
But when push comes to shove in a final vote on Cunha's fate
on the house floor, the Workers' Party will vote en masse
against the speaker, Arko Advice said in a note to clients.
