By Maria Carolina Marcello
BRASILIA, July 17 The speaker of Brazil's lower
house of Congress broke with the government of President Dilma
Rousseff on Friday over corruption accusations, deepening a
political crisis in Latin America's largest economy.
Speaker Eduardo Cunha accused Rousseff's government and
prosecutor general Rodrigo Janot of conspiring to incriminate
him in a corruption scandal at state-run oil firm Petrobras
in which he is being investigated for allegedly
taking bribes.
"I cannot accept that the government uses its machinery to
seek the political persecution of those who turn against it,"
Cunha told journalists in Brasilia.
Cunha said he would push to remove his Brazilian Democratic
Movement Party, or PMDB, from a governing alliance at a party
congress in September.
The PMDB is Brazil's largest party, and its departure from
the governing coalition would deprive Rousseff and her allies of
a majority in Congress. The party said in a statement it
respected Cunha's personal position but that any party decision
would only be taken after consulting various party commissions.
The rupture, which has been in the works for months, comes a
day after Cunha said he is weighing legal arguments for
Rousseff's impeachment over alleged campaign finance
irregularities. Cunha is seen as a possible presidential
candidate in 2018.
Soon after his comments on Friday, President Rousseff told
regional peers at a conference that there is no room for
"anti-democratic adventures" in South America. Her allies have
compared impeachment efforts against her to a coup.
Some opposition lawmakers are leading the calls for
Rousseff's impeachment but Cunha, as speaker of the lower house,
would be responsible for initiating the process.
His opposition to Rousseff could pose a major obstacle to
any government-proposed legislation, complicating her efforts to
shore up public finances and avert a credit-rating downgrade.
Brazil's currency and the benchmark Bovespa index
stock fell over 1 percent after Cunha's comments.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, who is struggling to push
Rousseff's austerity program through Congress, said the speaker
of the lower house is expected to have an impartial role.
"I'm sure that, in fulfilling his duties, he will remain the
same," he told reporters in Brasilia.
A statement from Rousseff's office said Cunha's decision was
"strictly personal" and should not affect his role as speaker,
adding that the government had not meddled with investigations.
Cunha's departure from Rousseff's coalition was triggered by
testimony from lobbyist Julio Camargo, who said Cunha had taken
$5 million in bribes stemming from drillship contracts. Cunha
denied the allegations and said Camargo had been pressured to
change his prior story.
Cunha and Rousseff were never friendly, even before he
defeated her candidate to become house speaker, but he often
cooperated on key legislation and opposed earlier calls for
impeachment despite the president's record-low popularity.
Their relationship has deteriorated further since March,
when Cunha's name appeared on a list with dozens of lawmakers
under investigation for allegedly receiving bribes from funds
skimmed off overpriced Petrobras contracts. Formal charges
against lawmakers are expected in coming months.
Cunha told reporters he would remain responsible in his role
as house speaker.
"I'm not reckless with public accounts. I don't think you
have to set fire to the country because there is a political
fight," he said.
Still, Cunha's standoff with the president is likely to hang
over the upcoming two-week recess from Congress.
"This will be the busiest recess in Brasilia's history,"
said Lucas de Aragão, an political analyst at risk consultancy
Arko Advice. "We'll have to see over the next 10 to 15 days how
lawmakers in the PMDB and other parties will react, to see who
stays and who goes."
