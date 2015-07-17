BRASILIA, July 17 The speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, announced he was personally breaking with the government of President Dilma Rousseff on Friday, deepening a political crisis in Latin America's largest economy.

In a press conference in Brasilia, Cunha said he would also argue for his PMDB party to leave Rousseff's governing coalition. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Editing by W Simon)