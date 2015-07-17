GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
BRASILIA, July 17 The speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, announced he was personally breaking with the government of President Dilma Rousseff on Friday, deepening a political crisis in Latin America's largest economy.
In a press conference in Brasilia, Cunha said he would also argue for his PMDB party to leave Rousseff's governing coalition. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Editing by W Simon)
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering