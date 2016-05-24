(Corrects the number of embassies in last two paragraphs)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA May 23 The arrival of a tough-talking
foreign minister in Brazil marks a move away from the
ideologically-driven diplomacy that raised tensions with the
United States in the past decade and towards a big push on
trade.
Jose Serra's first foreign visit to Argentina on Monday is
expected to center on restoring South America's Mercosur bloc to
its purpose as a free trade area, after Venezuela's entry in
2012 turned it into a left-leaning political forum.
The suspension of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff to face
an impeachment trial and her replacement by centrist Michel
Temer as interim leader has pushed the political pendulum more
toward the center in South America, following the election of a
center-right government in Argentina last year.
"Diplomacy will once again reflect the values of Brazilian
society and the interest of its economy, and no longer be at the
service of the ideological preferences of one political party
and its allies abroad," Serra said in his first speech as
minister last week.
His first move as Temer's foreign minister was to strongly
rebuke Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, Ecuador and Nicaragua for
interfering in Brazilian affairs by describing Rousseff's
removal as an illegal "coup."
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is resisting
opposition calls for a referendum to oust him in the midst of a
painful recession, recalled his ambassador from Brasilia for
consultations.
Serra is under pressure to act against Maduro. The chairman
of Brazil's Senate Foreign Relations Committee urged the
government to trigger Mercosur's democratic clause and have
Venezuela suspended. Maduro's government "is fast becoming an
open dictatorship," Senator Aloysio Nunes told Reuters.
REVIVING MERCOSUR
The 74-year-old Serra is a prominent senator who would like
to use his ministerial post as a springboard for a third bid for
the presidency. His success may hinge on keeping his pledge to
open new export markets for Brazil's tanking economy.
His ministry has been given increased authority to negotiate
trade deals. He plans to increase trade with traditional markets
like the United States and the European Union, as well as more
recent ones such as China, which has quickly risen to become
Brazil's biggest export market.
Relations between Washington and Brasilia cooled during the
2003-2010 government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who
prioritized South-South relations but also raised Brazil's
international profile while the economy was booming.
Rousseff, his successor, was less rigid but ties with the
United States were badly shaken in 2013 by reports of U.S.
spying on Brazil, which prompted her to cancel a state visit to
Washington.
Serra said improved U.S. relations were inevitable and will
rely on easing trade barriers between the two largest economies
in the Americas.
"There will be greater alignment between the United States
and Brazil on some global issues," said Michael Shifter,
president of the InterAmerican Dialogue, a Washington-based
policy group.
Argentina will be fundamental in Brazil's renewed quest for
trade as the top destination for Brazilian manufactured goods.
In seeking to revive Mercosur, Serra will also ask the customs
union to be more flexible on members reaching bilateral accords.
His plans were applauded by business leaders.
"Mercosur must be more proactive, less closed," the head of
Brazil's most powerful industry lobby CNI, Robson Andrade, said.
"Instead of political debates it should be negotiating
international accords, such as with the European Union."
IMPOVERISHED ITAMARATY
An intellectual who works late into the night and often
sleeps through midday, the blunt and abrasive Serra would appear
to be the least diplomatic figure to run Brazil's foreign
policy.
But the appointment of this high-profile politician to lead
Itamaraty - as the foreign ministry is called - was welcomed by
Brazil's respected diplomatic corps, largely sidelined by
Rousseff. The ministry was underfunded to the point that
diplomats posted abroad have been unable to pay their rents.
Serra promised to put the ministry back at the center of
government and rescue it from "penury" by covering a funding
shortfall of 800 million reais ($227 million).
Brazil is in arrears on contributions to the United Nations
and other multilateral organizations by $852 million, a debt
that threatens its right to vote, Serra told O Estado de S.Paulo
newspaper on Sunday.
Workers Party governments created 48 new embassies during 13
years in power, many in Africa and the Caribbean to win votes at
the United Nations, where Brazil unsuccessfully sought a
permanent seat on an expanded Security Council.
Serra, pointing to the absurdity of Brazil having more
embassies than Britain in the English-speaking Caribbean, plans
to study the benefits of its 139 embassies and close those that
are unproductive.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Additonal reporting by Alexandra
Ulmer in Caracas; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Mary Milliken)