BRASILIA, Sept 29 A ban on companies funding
election campaigns in Brazil that was meant to clean up politics
amid the worst graft scandal in decades is instead helping
wealthy businessmen and candidates backed by evangelical
churches to dominate major races at Sunday's city elections.
A Supreme Court campaign finance ruling last year was aimed
at ending billions in big business largesse showered on
politicians, after a probe into corruption at state oil company
Petrobras sparked outrage at crony capitalism.
Yet in the run up to Sunday's municipal polls, the first
since the ban, changes to campaign funding have not leveled the
political playing field as intended.
"Ending corporate donations has, in fact, favored rich
candidates who have their own resources," says Supreme Court
Justice Gilmar Mendes, who heads Brazil's top electoral
authority, the TSE.
Filling the funding gap left by the ban, wealthy candidates
can and do donate up to 10 percent of their declared income to
their own campaigns.
Nearly half the funding of Joao Doria, the millionaire
businessman leading the race for mayor of Brazil's largest city,
Sao Paulo, came from his own pocket, according to numbers from
the TSE. He has given 2.94 million real ($914,000) to his
campaign.
And while contributions from individual donors remain
negligible overall, organized donation drives by churches and
perhaps even crime gangs are influencing some specific races for
mayors and town councilors across Brazil.
The ban on corporate donations has meant an end to very
expensive campaigns that encouraged illegal funding practices.
"But even with less money going into campaigns, economic
power is still a strong presence distorting the elections,"
said Nicolao Dino, Brazil's top prosecutor for electoral crimes.
PROSPEROUS POLITICIANS
Political kickbacks at Petrobras fueled popular anger at the
winner of the 2014 presidential polls, Dilma Rousseff, who was
dismissed from office by Congress last month on unrelated
charges of breaking budget rules.
Sunday's elections are the first since Rousseff's removal
and her opponents are expected to do well at the expense of her
leftist Workers Party that was in power for 13 years.
During that time, investigators say the party received
upward of 20 billion reais ($6.16 billion) in donations, mostly
from corporations, many of them the big construction firms
implicated in the Petrobras scandal.
Under the new system, rich candidates are declaring more
taxable income than ever before, allowing them to donate larger
amounts to their own campaigns.
The Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported that 1 percent of
the donors account for 25 percent of all contributions, and the
largest of them are from businessmen.
In the southern city of Curitiba, the leading contender for
mayor, Rafael Greca, paid 40 percent of his donations himself -
totaling 600,000 reais.
Brazil's 2014 presidential campaign was more than 95 percent
funded by corporate donations and personal donations to
candidates have never been a big part of the political culture.
But such contributions from members of the public will now play
a greater role after the ban on corporate cash.
Brazil's rapidly growing evangelical churches, which are
well funded by the tithes paid by millions of followers, are
carving out an important part of the personal donation market
with preachers telling the faithful to donate to specific
politicians, often ultra-conservatives.
In Sao Paulo, the No. 2 candidate Celso Russomanno is a
lawmaker for the PRB, the party created by billionaire Brazilian
evangelical preacher and media mogul Edir Macedo, a Datafolha
poll showed.
Macedo's nephew, PRB Senator Marcelo Crivella, a bishop in
his uncle's Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, is far ahead
in the race for mayor of Rio Janeiro, the country's second city.
Brazil's Pentecostal Christian churches have greatly
increased their clout in Congress and are pushing a conservative
agenda that opposes abortion and gay marriage.
The churches cannot donate directly to candidates but their
members can.
With candidates struggling to find funding for their
campaigns, electoral and tax authorities say illegal
contributions of undeclared money are on the rise, a traditional
practice in Brazil knows as Caixa 2, or the parallel account.
DEAD DONORS
Authorities are worried that organized crime gangs, mainly
drug traffickers, could step into the vacuum left by the absence
of corporate funding.
"There could be illicit funding by criminal organizations,
and we are particularly concerned with the elections in Rio de
Janeiro, where you have drug traffickers, slum militias and
illegal gambling," Mendes said.
A recent spate of murders of candidates in Rio de Janeiro
points to organized crime trying to get its representatives
elected, electoral prosecutor Dino said.
Electoral officials have discovered 108 dead people across
the country who have been registered as contributing campaign
funds and they suspect as many as 16,000 people on welfare
programs making donations beyond their means that could come
from others using their tax numbers.
Iagaro Jung Martins, Undersecretary of Tax Inspection, said
Brazil has stepped up vigilance to detect fraud and candidates
are held to drastic new rules on campaign spending that oblige
them to report their accounts every 72 hours.
Sunday's elections are the first test of fundraising rules
that might change Brazil's political culture.
"The parties will have to become more creative, go back to
the streets, knock on doors and try to put individual campaign
donations in the DNA of voters," said Lucas de Aragao, with
consultancy Arko Advice.
