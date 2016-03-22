BRIEF-Performance Food Group announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock
* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock
BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday she will not resign under any circumstances and equated a bid to impeach her to a "coup d'etat" against democratic rule because she had committed no crime.
Rousseff called on Brazil's Supreme Court to remain impartial in the political dispute and said the authorized release of a wiretap of a telephone conversation of hers was a violation of the country's constitution and national security. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025