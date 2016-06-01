BRASILIA, June 1 Brazil's interim President
Michel Temer said on Wednesday that his government will not cut
spending on health and education, although sacrifices are needed
to balance public accounts and restore economic growth.
"There is no longer any room in Brazil for a bloated and
inefficient state," Temer said in a speech in which he
criticized the state of the country he inherited from suspended
President Dilma Rousseff three weeks ago, with 11 million
unemployed and a massive budget deficit.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)