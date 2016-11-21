(Corrects to public debt from budget deficit)
BRASILIA Nov 21 Brazilian President Michel
Temer warned on Monday that the country's public debt will equal
its gross domestic product by 2024 if public spending is not
brought under control and fiscal reforms not enacted.
Speaking to an advisory council of business leaders and
prominent Brazilians, Temer said his government will send a
proposal to reform Brazil's costly pension system, without which
the budget cannot be balanced. A federal spending cap should
pass Congress without changes in a few weeks, he said.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)