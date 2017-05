BRASILIA Dec 6 Brazil's Senate appealed on Tuesday to the full Supreme Court to overrule an injunction decided on Monday that removed Renan Calheiros as president of the upper chamber, a court spokeswoman said.

The appeal sent in the name of Calheiros and signed by his lawyers was sent on Tuesday morning before he was due to step down and be replaced by Workers Party Senator Jorge Viana.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)