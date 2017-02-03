BRASILIA Feb 3 The Brazilian government's pointman for boosting infrastructure investment denied on Friday that he had been elevated to the rank of minister to shield him from possible prosecution in the sweeping Car Wash corruption investigation.

Wellington Moreira Franco said there were no political reasons for his promotion other than to enhance his work in attracting new investment to Brazil. He spoke to reporters after being sworn in by President Michel Temer. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)