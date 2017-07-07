FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's house speaker Maia urges progress in reform agenda
July 7, 2017

Brazil's house speaker Maia urges progress in reform agenda

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil must make progress on its reform agenda by approving proposed overhauls to the pension and tax systems, Rodrigo Maia, the speaker of the lower house of Congress, tweeted on Friday.

Maia is the first in the line of succession to President Michel Temer. The center-right leader may be suspended in coming weeks if the lower house authorizes the Supreme Court to open a corruption trial against him. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

