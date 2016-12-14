BRASILIA Dec 14 Brazil's infrastructure
investment secretary Wellington Moreira Franco, a top aide to
President Michel Temer, has drafted his resignation letter and
is preparing to leave the government, a source close to the
official told Reuters Wednesday.
Moreira Franco, a longtime top figure in Temer's Brazilian
Democratic Movement Party and a former governor of Rio de
Janeiro state, has been cited in testimony in Brazil's biggest
corruption investigation as having received illegal campaign
funds. A source close to Moreira Franco says he is offering his
resignation to lessen fallout for Temer's scandal-plagued
government.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)