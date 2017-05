SAO PAULO Feb 23 Brazilian President Michel Temer will appoint lawmaker Osmar Serraglio as justice minister as soon as Thursday, a government source told Reuters.

Serraglio currently serves as a representative in Brazil's lower house of Congress for the ruling Brazilian Democratic Movement Party. Former Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes was confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Bruno Federowski)