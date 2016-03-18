SAO PAULO Brazilian riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to clear anti-government protesters from Sao Paulo's central Avenue Paulista, local media said, ahead of a planned demonstration on Friday in favour of embattled President Dilma Rousseff.
The anti-government protesters had blocked Sao Paulo's main thoroughfare since Wednesday evening when demonstrations erupted against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister. Opponents say the move is designed to help Lula evade prosecutors who have charged him with money laundering and fraud.
