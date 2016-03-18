Inflatable dolls known as ''Pixuleco'' depicting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are seen during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17,... REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO Brazilian riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to clear anti-government protesters from Sao Paulo's central Avenue Paulista, local media said, ahead of a planned demonstration on Friday in favour of embattled President Dilma Rousseff.

The anti-government protesters had blocked Sao Paulo's main thoroughfare since Wednesday evening when demonstrations erupted against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister. Opponents say the move is designed to help Lula evade prosecutors who have charged him with money laundering and fraud.

