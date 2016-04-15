Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (C) gestures during a ceremony for a contract renewal between the Special Secretariat of Ports and Container Terminal of Paranagua, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is seen before a meeting with deputies of the allied parties at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazil's Supreme Court upheld on Thursday the voting order fixed by the lower house of Congress for Sunday's impeachment vote, a setback for President Dilma Rousseff, who is struggling to muster votes to block an opposition bid to remove her from office.

A majority of the justices rejected an injunction sought by the Communist Party of Brazil, a Rousseff coalition ally, to overturn the voting order decided by Speaker Eduardo Cunha, which favours impeachment by having states where anti-Rousseff sentiment predominates vote first. The court must still rule on a request by Rousseff's government to suspend Sunday's vote.

