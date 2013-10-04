By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Oct 3 In a decision that could boost
President Dilma Rousseff's chances of re-election next year,
Brazil's electoral court ruled on Thursday that her main
potential rival failed to gather enough signatures to register
her new party in time.
Environmentalist Marina Silva has until Saturday to decide
whether to run on the ticket of an existing party to make her
second bid for president next October.
The court ruled 6-1 against the creation of her party,
called the Sustainability Network, because it fell short of the
required 492,000 signatures. Silva blamed electoral notaries
across Brazil for failing to validate 95,000 names on time.
After the ruling, Silva said she would announce on Friday
whether she would run on another ticket, but added there had
been no talks with other parties and she planned to keep
building her own party to renew Brazilian politics.
"It's only a matter of time until it gets approved. We might
not be registered, but we have the most important thing: ethics.
We will become stronger," she told reporters at the court.
Silva, 55, a former senator and environment minister, and
the daughter of rubber tappers, won 19.6 million votes to place
third in the last election in 2010, won by Rousseff.
Silva risks losing that support if she runs with another
party because it could undermine her image as a fresh voice
whose lack of ties to traditional Brazilian politics and
reputation for honesty have appealed to young Brazilians.
"She will lose her political capital because she will look
like just another politician," said Andre César, an analyst with
Brasilia-based consultancy Prospectiva Consultoria.
The Superior Electoral Court's decision is good news for
Rousseff, who is widely expected to seek a second term, because
it could narrow the field and improve her chances of winning
outright with no need for a runoff if Silva does not run on
another party's ticket.
Recent opinion polls show Rousseff recovering from a
dramatic drop in her approval ratings following a wave of
massive street protests in June against corruption and poor
public services that shook Brazil's political establishment.
Opinion polls have confirmed Rousseff as the clear front-runner.
Silva, the only politician to gain ground from the street
protests, narrowed Rousseff's lead to 8 points in July, but the
president by mid-September had pulled 22 points ahead of her.
The main opposition PSDB is expected to field Senator Aecio
Neves, who has failed to gain traction as a Senate leader since
2010 and has fallen to 11 percent of voter intentions.
Eduardo Campos, the governor of Pernambuco state, has thrown
his hat in the ring and pulled his party out of Rousseff's
coalition government.
But his national voter support is a negligible 4 percent, if
elections were held today.
The cast of possible candidates for next year's election
shrank earlier this week when Jose Serra, who was considering a
third bid for president on another party ticket, announced he
was staying in the PSDB.