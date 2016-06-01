(Adds Temer comments, political context)
BRASILIA, June 1 Interim President Michel Temer
vowed on Wednesday not to cut spending on health and education
but warned that sacrifices are needed to balance Brazil's public
accounts and restore economic growth.
"There is no longer any room in Brazil for a bloated and
inefficient state," he said at a ceremony where the new heads of
state banks and state-run oil company Petrobras took office.
Temer, who replaced suspended leftist President Dilma
Rousseff last month when she stepped down to face a trial in the
Senate, criticized the state of the country he inherited, with
11 million unemployed, stubbornly high inflation and a massive
budget deficit.
Latin America's largest economy shrank for a fifth straight
quarter in early 2016 as a political crisis and sweeping
corruption scandal centered on Petrobras weighed on activity,
government data showed on Wednesday. Gross domestic product fell
5.4 percent from a year earlier.
Since taking over on May 12, Temer said he had proposed a
positive agenda of "national reconstruction," reduced the size
of government by having a smaller Cabinet and won approval from
Congress for a 2016 fiscal target that reflects a gaping budget
deficit that Rousseff left.
He said he will soon send Congress a constitutional
amendment limiting federal spending growth to the rate of
inflation.
In a reversal of statements by his ministers that caused a
public outcry, Temer said there will be no cuts to education and
health programs.
Temer also promised to restore financial health to Petrobras
, the world's most indebted oil company, which has
struggled to tap vast offshore oil reserves.
Temer's man for the job, incoming Petrobras Chief Executive
Pedro Parente, said political interference in the company would
end. He said fuel prices will be decided according to the
company's interests and not government priorities.
Petrobras will sell assets to reduce its debt and not rely
on a government bailout, Parente told reporters.
Political appointments have hobbled Petrobras and spawned a
sprawling graft and bribery scheme exposed by a groundbreaking
investigation that has jailed executives and targeted senior
politicians.
Two members of Temer's maiden Cabinet, including former
Planning Minister Romero Juca, had to resign within days after
leaked recordings suggested they tried to derail the corruption
investigation.
Other Cabinet members have been mentioned in plea bargain
statements by defendants, raising concern that other ministers
could be implicated.
Temer promised that his government will not interfere at all
in the Petrobras investigation.
