BRASILIA, July 13 Brazil's lower house of
Congress elected an ally of interim President Michel Temer as
its new speaker late on Wednesday, marking a victory for a
government racing to approve unpopular economic reforms.
Rodrigo Maia of the right-leaning Democrats party, known as
DEM, won the second round ballot by a wide margin in a hotly
contested election.
Maia, a trained economist who worked briefly in banking
before turning to politics, signaled he would help Temer move
ahead with reforms to pull the economy out of what could be its
worst recession in a century.
"I will talk to Temer, who enjoys the support of my party.
We are convinced that this government will overcome this crisis
and the lower house will help in that task," Maia told reporters
after the vote.
The election to replace former speaker Eduardo Cunha, who
quit last week as he faces expulsion over ethics violations, had
more than a dozen candidates from widely diverse parties.
Maia initially flirted with opposition parties, but was
officially backed by other Temer partners such as the Brazilian
Social Democracy Party, or PSDB, one of the country's largest.
He won 285 votes versus 170 for his rival Rogerio Rosso.
Cunha, who is the target of several graft investigations
involving state oil company Petrobras, was a powerful
speaker who used his influence to push for the suspension of
President Dilma Rousseff in May on charges of doctoring public
accounts.
Rousseff was replaced by Temer, her vice president, pending
an impeachment trial in the Senate in which senators are
expected to vote for her permanent removal.
The new speaker will be crucial to the government's efforts
to cap public spending and open up the economy.
"For Temer, this election is extremely important because the
speaker sets the agenda and the pace of the lower house," said
Humberto Dantas, a political scientist and partner with the E4
consultancy in Sao Paulo.
To the relief of Temer, the candidate from his own Brazilian
Democratic Movement Party, Marcelo Castro, was defeated in vote
and finished third.
The surprise candidacy of Castro, who was a minister under
Rousseff and voted against her impeachment, had raised concerns
in the government that if elected he could give the opposition
more sway, a presidential aide said, requesting anonymity to
speak freely.
