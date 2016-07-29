(Adds Temer comments, background)
By Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA, July 29 Interim President Michel Temer
believes the end of the impeachment trial of suspended President
Dilma Rousseff, expected next month, will greatly boost
investment and confidence in Brazil and help restore its
creditworthiness.
Temer told foreign reporters on Friday he expects the Senate
to wrap up the trial of Rousseff by Aug. 25 or 26, and that the
sooner he is confirmed as Brazil's president for the rest of her
term through 2018 the better for the country.
"The world needs to know who the president of Brasil is. The
impasse weakens the country," he said.
Temer, who was Rousseff's vice president until he took over
when she was put on trial in May, said he is confident the
Senate will convict her of breaking budget laws and positively
assess his achievements for Brazil in more than two months at
the helm. Rousseff has denied wrongdoing.
Temer said he expects his proposed cap on public spending to
clear Congress this year, but deeper reforms of the pension
system and labor laws will be hard to pass and need more time.
Temer said he has built political stability by gathering
support in Congress for his administration that will allow
passage of his economic reform plan, while refraining from any
spending that would worsen Brazil's dire fiscal situation.
Steps taken by his economic team led by Finance Minister
Henrique Meirelles have restored confidence, he said, and Brazil
should recover the investment-grade credit rating it lost last
year.
As an example of renewed investor interest, Temer pointed to
the $1.8 billion purchase of a controlling stake in Brazil's
largest power distributor, CPFL Energia SA by China's
State Grid International Development Ltd, the world's largest
utility.
Temer hopes Congress will approve the pillar of his
macroeconomic strategy to put the government's books in order, a
constitutional amendment that would put a ceiling on public
spending for 10 years, before the end of the year.
His transitional government has so far held off on unpopular
austerity measures to avoid the risk of losing the impeachment
battle to Rousseff, a leftist leader widely blamed for running
Brazil's once-booming economy into the ground.
But if Temer is confirmed as president, his administration
is expected to tackle deeper changes needed to plug the deficit,
especially overhauling Brazil's generous pension system that
will require Brazilians to work more years.
Temer plans to pull Brazil out of its worst recession since
the 1930s by boosting private investment through concessions and
partnerships with the state to modernize infrastructure, the
sale of state assets and the opening up of the oil and gas
industry, airlines and land purchases to foreign investors.
"It is incredible how many useless real estate assets are
owned by the state," he told the correspondents.
Temer's government also favors more flexible rules for the
Mercosur trade bloc, a common market created by Brazil,
Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, that he argues has held back
Brazil from negotiating agreements with other nations.
"We have no objection to Mercosur, but sometime we need to
make tweaks to make it more flexible. Brazil cannot continue to
be tied down and hindered from seeking bilateral deals," he
said.
Mercosur has delayed handing the rotating presidency to its
newest member, Venezuela, which faces economic collapse amidst
upheaval over its leftist government's bid to hang onto power.
Temer said he will not oppose Venezuela heading Mercosur as
long as it fulfils requirements for membership of the trade
bloc, which it has failed to do since joining four years ago.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú Writing by Anthony Boadle;
Editing by Frances Kerry and James Dalgleish)