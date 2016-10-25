(Adds details, background, finance minister comment)
By Maria Carolina Marcello
BRASILIA Oct 25 Brazil President Michel Temer
won another victory on Tuesday in his effort to restore fiscal
discipline when the lower house of Congress approved a
constitutional amendment to cap spending for 20 years.
Heavy public spending, a recession and a massive corruption
scandal rocking Brazil's political establishment undermined
confidence in South America's biggest economy last year and
stripped the country of its investment-grade rating with
creditors.
The constitutional amendment would limit the growth of
public spending to the rate of inflation of the previous 12
months for up to 20 years. It passed by 359-116 votes, receiving
seven votes less than it did in a first-round vote. The house
has yet to vote on six suggested changes to the text before it
can send the amendment to the Senate for approval.
While the government easily won the vote - it needed 308
votes to pass - the smaller margin pointed to the challenge
Temer faces in enacting an unpopular belt-tightening agenda.
The spending ceiling, which can be revised after 10 years,
is a drastic measure to plug a budget deficit that ballooned to
more than 10 percent of gross domestic product last year.
Temer, who replaced leftist Dilma Rousseff in August after
her impeachment trial for breaking budget laws, vowed to restore
credibility to Brazil's finances and pull out of its worst
recession since the 1930s Great Depression.
The new president and many economists argue that limiting
government spending is crucial for Brazil to curb a growing debt
burden that could top 73 percent of GDP this year.
Opponents of the cap, led by the Workers Party, sought to
block approval, saying it would reduce education and health
services for those who most need them and cut spending needed to
revive a moribund economy and fight double-digit unemployment.
Demonstrators protesting against the measure were removed from
the gallery.
To reduce opposition to the spending ceiling in Congress,
the government agreed to postpone any spending cap on health and
education until 2018.
Confidence that Temer can put the books in order and turn
the economy around has placed Brazilian assets among the best
performing investments in the world this year. The real currency
has strengthened 26.7 percent this year and closed on Tuesday at
3.10 to the dollar, its highest in 15 months.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said the government is
confident the Senate would pass the spending cap by mid-November
without changes, which would send the proposal back to the lower
house for approval again.
Meirelles said the proposed cap has already helped boost the
Brazilian economy and urged lawmakers in a video statement not
to reduce the 20-year duration of the measure because it will
take years to bring the public debt under control.
"Approval of the amendment as it stands will be an important
signal to economic agents, consumers, investors and businessmen
that Brazil is serious about the fiscal problem and committed to
undertaking reforms needed to restore growth," he said in the
statement released before the vote.
Meirelles said Brazilian and foreign companies are already
dusting off plans to invest in the country again.
(Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa
Shumaker)