BRASILIA, March 17 Supporters of leftist leader
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva clashed briefly with opponents of his
Workers' Party on Thursday outside the presidential palace,
where he was due to be sworn in as President Dilma Rousseff's
chief of staff.
Police said they used pepper spray to stop a clash between
the rival groups and move away some 300 opposition protesters
who were trying to enter the square, occupied by more than 300
pro-government demonstrators.
Hundreds of anti-government protesters calling for
Rousseff's impeachment and Lula's arrest also blocked the
central Avenue Paulista in Brazil's largest city and economic
hub, Sao Paulo.
The appointment of Lula to the cabinet, a move seen by his
critics as a way to shield him from prosecution in a corruption
investigation, triggered large protests in several Brazilian
cities on Wednesday.
