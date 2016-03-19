By Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, March 19 A senator accused of
involvement in Brazil's biggest corruption scandal said
President Dilma Rousseff and her predecessor Lula were both
aware of it and tried to block prosecutors from investigating,
Veja magazine said on Saturday.
In an interview with Brazil's best-selling weekly news
magazine, Senator Delcidio do Amaral said Rousseff's successful
presidential campaigns in 2010 and 2014 were financed with money
from the graft scheme.
Amaral was the leader of the ruling Workers' Party (PT) in
the Senate and a close Rousseff ally until he was arrested in
November on charges of attempting to bribe a former executive of
state-run oil company Petrobras in exchange for his
silence in the investigation..
He left the party this week after agreeing a plea bargain,
one of several such deals that prosecutors have used to advance
their probe.
Amaral's comments may increase the pressure on Rousseff,
whose approval ratings have been hard hit by the worst recession
in decades and who faces impeachment proceedings in Congress
over separate allegations of manipulating budget accounts.
Calls to request comment from the presidency were not
immediately answered. A spokesman for former president Lula said
Amaral was a defendant trying to get legal benefits, and that he
did not have evidence of what he told the magazine. Both
Rousseff and Lula have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
PETROBRAS SCANDAL
According to the senator, Lula negotiated the appointment of
directors at Petrobras on behalf of political parties and was
aware of how the parties used their influence over the company
for campaign financing via kick-backs from contractors working
for the state oil firm.
"Lula negotiated directly with parties the appointment of
directors at Petrobras and knew how the parties used them,
especially in campaign financing," Amaral told Veja, which is
critical of Rousseff's left-leaning administration.
"Dilma inherited and benefited from the scheme, which
financed her political campaigns. Dilma also knew about
everything."
The scandal has plunged Brazil into a deep political crisis
at a time when it is also grappling with economic recession and
an epidemic of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, and preparing to
host the Olympic Games in less than five months' time.
Rousseff named Lula her chief of staff on Wednesday, but a
Supreme Court judge ruled on Friday that he should be
suspended from the new ministerial role so he can be
investigated for graft.
In his ruling, judge Gilmar Mendes said the appointment
appeared designed to shelter Lula from prosecutors' charges of
money laundering and fraud in the Petrobras case.
His decision was made public shortly after Lula rallied a
crowd of nearly 100,000 Workers' Party supporters in Sao Paulo,
pledging the government would drag Brazil out of its recession
and survive the impeachment proceedings against Rousseff.
Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Saturday the
government would announce a 15 billion reais ($4.14
billion)package of stimulus measures on Monday.
"COLD WINDS FROM CURITIBA"
In the interview with Veja, Amaral said government officials
had tried to derail the corruption probe, led by a task force in
the southern town of Curitiba, in which dozens of top
businessmen and politicians have been arrested.
The senator said the former justice minister and current
attorney general, Jose Eduardo Cardozo, warned the president in
advance when major arrests were about to be made by police in
the investigation, codenamed "Operation Car Wash".
Amaral said he met with Rousseff and Cardozo every Monday to
talk about the investigations and the minister used the
codewords "cold winds from Curitiba" to refer to future actions
within Car Wash.
The senator also said he spoke with Rousseff about trying to
influence judges to release businessmen from prison and that she
asked the head of the Supreme Court, Ricardo Lewandowski, to
water down Operation Car Wash to help the ruling coalition.
"Lula and President Dilma tried in a systematic way to
obstruct justice," Amaral told the magazine.
Rousseff has denounced leaks from the investigation,
including of taped phone conversations between her and Lula, as
politically motivated, saying opponents are seeking to bring
down her government.
In an interview with Folha de S.Paulo, the new justice
minister, Eugenio Aragao, said he would change federal police
agents if he detected any leaks from the investigation.
"If there is a whiff of a leak, I will change the whole
team", he told the paper.
($1 = 3.6240 Brazilian reais)
