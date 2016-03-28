By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA, March 28
BRASILIA, March 28 Brazil's largest party will
decide on Tuesday to break away from President Dilma Rousseff's
floundering coalition, party leaders said, sharply raising the
odds she will be impeached amid a corruption scandal.
The fractious Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB)
will decide at its national leadership meeting on the pace of
disengagement from the Rousseff administration, in which it
holds seven ministerial posts and the vice presidency.
A formal rupture appears inevitable and will increase the
isolation of the unpopular Rousseff, freeing PMDB members to
vote for her impeachment.
That makes it likely she will be temporarily suspended from
office by Congress by early June and replaced by Vice President
Michel Temer, leader of the PMDB, while the Senate decides if
she should be permanently ousted.
Temer aides said the vice president is ready to take over
and move fast to restore business confidence in Brazil, in an
effort to pull Latin America's largest economy out of a
tailspin. Brazilian media reported over the weekend that a team
of Temer aides is drawing up a plan for his first weeks as
president.
"On Tuesday we will be disembarking from this government.
The vote for independence will win," PMDB Senator Valdir Raupp,
who until recently had backed Rousseff, said by telephone.
Raupp said PMDB ministers would have to resign or leave the
party, though a gradual withdrawal from those posts may take
place as a compromise to keep the party united.
Party officials calculate that between 70 to 80 percent of
the 119 voting members of the directorate will vote to end the
PMDB's alliance with Rousseff and her Workers' Party. One told
Reuters that 75 had already pledged to do so.
Rousseff, a former Marxist guerrilla who is Brazil's first
female president, has vigorously denied any wrongdoing and
rejects impeachment charges that she manipulated government
spending accounts to help her re-election in 2014.
The impeachment process only adds to the crisis that has hit
Brazil, shaken to the core by its biggest ever corruption
scandal - an investigation into political kickbacks to the
ruling coalition from contractors working for state oil company
Petrobras.
Rousseff's government is also grappling with Brazil's worst
recession in decades and an epidemic of the mosquito-borne Zika
virus, as it scrambles to host the Olympic Games in Rio de
Janeiro in August.
The Petrobras scandal has weakened Rousseff by reaching her
inner circle with allegations against her mentor and
predecessor, Workers' Party founder Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
An attempt by Rousseff to appoint Lula to her Cabinet was
the last straw for many of her allies who saw it as a desperate
move to shield him from prosecution by a lower federal court
that is overseeing most of the Petrobras case, a view fed by a
wiretap recording of a conversation between them.
Brazil's top court is expected to decide later this week if
Lula can indeed become a minister. If he is allowed, that means
that only the Supreme Court can put him on trial under Brazilian
law.
HEADING FOR EXIT
"The latest events make it very difficult for us to continue
supporting the Workers' Party government. The feeling among the
party rank and file across the country is that we should leave,"
said Jorge Picciani, leader of the PMDB in Rio de Janeiro, which
had been a bastion of support for Rousseff until recent days.
Picciani said all but two of Rio's 12 voting delegates were
in favor of quitting Rousseff's coalition.
The departure of the PMDB is expected to lead other smaller
parties to bolt from the governing coalition, a domino effect
that will further undermine Rousseff's ability to muster one
third of the votes in Congress needed to block her impeachment.
The two largest, the Progressive Party (PP) and the
Republican Party (PR), each with 40 seats or more in the lower
chamber, have signaled that they are leaving.
"We don't want to be the last to abandon this ship," said PP
Senator Ana Amelia.
An impeachment vote is expected as soon as mid-April in the
lower house. If she fails to block it with the votes of 171 of
its 513 members, Rousseff would face a trial in the Senate where
she has lost crucial support, Senator Raupp said.
PMDB senators believe it would be almost impossible for them
to stop the impeachment if it passes the lower house. Rousseff
would be suspended for up to six months at the start of the
trial and Temer would become acting president.
Temer is already looking at ways to cut public spending to
tackle a widening fiscal gap that cost Brazil's its investment
grade credit rating, the O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported
on Sunday.
It said a small team of aides led by Wellington Moreira
Franco, Rousseff's former civil aviation minister, is
considering sweeping welfare cuts in social programs that would
be carried out by the finance minister of a Temer government.
Two names under consideration for that job are former
central bank governors Henrique Meirelles and Arminio Fraga, the
newspaper said. A spokesman for Temer declined to comment on the
report.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Additional reporting by Lisandra
Paraguassú and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Alistair Bell)