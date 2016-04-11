By Maria Carolina Marcello
| BRASILIA, April 11
BRASILIA, April 11 A congressional impeachment
committee is expected to vote on Monday in favor of sending
President Dilma Rousseff to trial for breaking Brazil's budget
laws, presidential aides said, in the first major step toward
her possible removal from office.
Supporters and opponents of the embattled left-leaning
president gathered in the Brazilian capital ahead of the
impeachment decision, which is due to be put to the vote in the
full lower house of Congress on Sunday.
Bracing for clashes, police erected a 1-km (0.6 mile) long
metal fence down the middle of the wide grass esplanade in front
of Congress to separate rival demonstrators.
The battle over Rousseff's impeachment has polarized the
nation of 200 million people and brought the government of Latin
America`s largest economy to a virtual standstill.
Presidential aides said that a majority of the 65-member
committee was expected to recommend that Rousseff, Brazil's
first female president, be impeached on charges of manipulating
budget accounts to boost her reelection prospects in 2014.
The government is focused on convincing lawmakers to vote
against impeachment or abstain in the full house vote on Sunday
by offering government jobs that became vacant when Rousseff's
main ally, the PMDB, broke with her two weeks ago.
If Rousseff's opponents are successful, it would be the
first impeachment of a Brazilian president since 1992 when a
politically isolated Fernando Collor de Mello faced massive
protests for his ouster on corruption charges and resigned on
the eve of his conviction by the Senate.
"There are sufficient indications to proceed with
impeachment," Congressman Jovair Arantes, the committee's
rapporteur said at the opening session on Monday. Arantes said
in his official report on Friday that there were constitutional
grounds to impeach Rousseff.
Attorney general Jose Eduardo Cardozo, addressing the
raucous committee meeting, said Arantes had not managed to
pinpoint a crime by Rousseff and the move to oust her was
unconstitutional. "It is absurd to remove a legitimately elected
president for an accounting problem," he said.
MARGIN OF VICTORY KEY
A survey released on Friday by Brasilia-based consultancy
ARKO Advice found that 33 of the 65 committee members will vote
for impeachment, with 22 against and 10 undecided.
The margin of victory will be important in swaying undecided
lawmakers in the lower house plenary vote, where recent polls
show neither side has guaranteed enough support.
Rousseff, a former leftist guerrilla, has denied any
wrongdoing and rallied the rank and file of her Workers' Party
to oppose what she has called a coup against a democratically
elected president.
But, caught in a political storm fueled by Brazil's worst
recession in decades and its biggest ever corruption scandal,
Rousseff has lost key coalition allies in Congress.
Her mentor and predecessor as president, Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, himself facing a graft investigation, will lead a big
protest in Rio de Janeiro seeking to whip up popular opposition
to impeachment at around the time of Monday's committee vote,
expected in late evening.
Rousseff's opponents need 342 votes, or two thirds of the
house, to approve impeachment and send the process to the next
stage in the upper chamber.
If a simple majority of senators then votes in favor of
impeachment, Rousseff would be temporarily suspended from office
and Vice President Michel Temer would become acting president
pending a pending a six-month trial in the Senate.
Support for impeachment among Brazilians has slipped in
recent weeks as Rousseff stepped up her attacks on what she
maintains is an illegal bid by her opponents to unseat her.
According to a survey by pollster Datafolha published on
Saturday, 61 percent of Brazilians want Rousseff to be
impeached, compared to 68 percent in March.
The poll showed that 58 percent also want to see Temer
impeached, indicating the vice president would have little
popular support if he took over from Rousseff.
(Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Alistair Bell)