BRASILIA, April 13 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff pledged on Wednesday to form a government of national
unity if she survives an impeachment vote in Congress this
weekend, but the odds against her lengthened as even remaining
allies wavered in their support.
Rousseff is scrambling to shore up votes against impeachment
as a stream of defections from her coalition make it
increasingly likely she will lose Sunday's ballot in the lower
house of Congress on whether she should face trial in the Senate
over accusations she broke budget laws.
Politicians have begun to flock this week to the residence
of the man who would replace Rousseff if she is convicted, Vice
President Michel Temer, to declare their support for him, his
aides said.
Business leaders have come out in support of Temer who
promises market-friendly policies and less government
intervention to boost the world's seventh largest economy hit by
its worst downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Temer said on Tuesday he was ready to form a transitional
government with other parties to lead Brazil out of the
political crisis, raising speculation he was already forming a
shadow government.
"Obviously, he will start thinking about a cabinet on Monday
if the vote is for impeachment on Sunday," Temer's press
spokesman Marcio de Freitas said.
Rousseff's chances of surviving impeachment suffered a big
blow on Tuesday with the defection of the largest ally remaining
in her coalition besides her own Workers' Party. The centrist
Progressive Party, or PP, with 49 members of the lower house,
left her government and pulled its one minister in her cabinet.
On Wednesday, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) gathered its
caucus to inform its leader Gilberto Kassab, Rousseff's minister
for cities, that a majority of its 36 lower house members would
vote for her impeachment.
The Republican Party and the smaller National Labor Party
(PTN) were due to meet later in the day, but members said most
of their fellow lawmakers would vote against Rousseff even as
their leaders negotiated jobs offered by her government.
Battling to avert impeachment, Rousseff handed negotiations
over to her mentor and predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,
Brazil's most influential politician despite a corruption
investigation that hampered his efforts to save her government.
"My first act after the vote in the lower house will be to
propose a new pact among all the political forces, without
winners of losers," Rousseff told Estado de S.Paulo newspaper in
a group interview with local media.
She voiced confidence that her supporters would deny the
opposition the 342 votes, equivalent to two-thirds of the lower
house, needed to send her impeachment to the Senate.
ODDS OF IMPEACHMENT RISING
Political risk consultancy Eurasia said Rousseff could still
try to cobble together support from centrist parties, but it
will be hard for her to stop the momentum for impeachment, with
defections raising the odds of her removal to 70 percent from a
previous estimate of 60 percent.
The rift between Rousseff and her vice president reached
breaking point on Monday over an audio message Temer sent his
supporters calling for a government of national unity. Rousseff
accused him of leading a conspiracy to overthrow
her.
In an interview with Globo News on Tuesday, Temer denied he
was plotting to become president, calmly stating: "If destiny
takes me to that position... I will be ready."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index soared for a
second consecutive day, rising 3 percent on investor hopes that
a Rousseff impeachment will improve the prospects of an economic
recovery.
Brazil's CNT transport sector lobby on Wednesday declared
its support for impeachment saying Rousseff's government was
incapable of drawing investment needed to restore growth and
lacked the political support to pass needed reforms.
