BRASILIA, April 18 Brazil's leftist President
Dilma Rousseff suffered a humiliating loss in a crucial
impeachment vote in the lower house of Congress on Sunday and is
almost certain to be forced from office months before the nation
hosts the Olympics.
Fireworks lit up the night sky in Brazil's megacities of Sao
Paulo and Rio de Janeiro after the opposition comfortably
surpassed the two-thirds majority needed to send Rousseff for
trial in the Senate on charges of manipulating budget accounts.
The floor of the lower house was a sea of Brazilian flags
and pumping fists as dozens of lawmakers carried in their arms
the deputy who cast the decisive 342nd vote, after three days of
a marathon debate.
The final tally was 367 votes cast in favour of impeachment,
versus 137 against, and seven abstentions. Two lawmakers did not
show up to vote.
Brazilian financial markets were expected to open higher on
Monday after the vote - a major step toward ending 13 years of
the left-leaning Workers' Party rule in the world's ninth
largest economy.
If the Senate now votes by a simple majority in early May to
proceed with the impeachment, as expected, Rousseff would be
suspended from her post and be replaced by Vice President Michel
Temer as acting president, pending her trial. Temer would serve
out Rousseff's term until 2018 if she is found guilty.
The impeachment battle, waged during Brazil's worst
recession since the 1930s, has divided the country of 200
million people more deeply than at any time since the end of its
military dictatorship in 1985.
It has also sparked a bitter battle between the 68-year-old
Rousseff and Temer, 75, that could destabilise any future
government and plunge Brazil into months of uncertainty.
Despite anger at rising unemployment, Rousseff's Workers
Party can still rely on support among millions of working-class
Brazilians, who credit its welfare programs with pulling their
families out of poverty during the past decade.
"The fight is going to continue now in the streets and in
the federal Senate," said Jose Guimaraes, the leader of the
Workers' Party in the lower house. "We lost because the
coup-mongers were stronger."
Opinion polls suggest more than 60 percent of Brazilians
support impeaching Rousseff, Brazil's first female president,
less than two years after she won reelection in 2014.
While she has not been accused of corruption, Rousseff's
government has been tainted by a vast graft scandal at state oil
company Petrobras and by the economic recession.
Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators from both sides took
to the streets of towns and cities across the vast nation, in
peaceful protests. Millions watched the congressional vote live
on television in bars and restaurants, in their homes or on
giant screens in the street, as the soccer-mad nation does for
major football matches.
On the grassy esplanade outside Congress, a 6-foot-high
(2-metre) security barrier ran for more than 1 km to separate
rival demonstrations, a symbol of the political rift that has
emerged in one of the world's most unequal societies.
As the vote came to an end, hundreds of Rousseff supporters
sat downcast on red flags and banners on the grass. A young
couple, on the verge of tears, hugged each other.
On the pro-impeachment side of the wall, protesters sang and
danced, drinking beer and munching popcorn. Some took selfies
and performed handstands, celebrating a decision that many said
was a victory against corruption.
"Impeachment sends a clear message that the politics of this
country needs to be cleaned up," said Alesandra Dantas, a
28-year-old social worker.
PARALYSED GOVERNMENT
The impeachment battle has paralysed the activity of
government in Brasilia, before the Olympics are held in Rio de
Janeiro in August and as it seeks to battle an epidemic of the
Zika virus, which has been linked to birth defects in newborns.
Critics of the impeachment process say it has become a
referendum on Rousseff's popularity - currently languishing in
single digits - which sets a worrying precedent for ousting
unpopular leaders in the future.
They note that Rousseff - who would be the first Brazilian
president impeached for more than three decades - is accused of
a budgetary sleight of hand commonly employed by many elected
officials in Brazil.
With Brazilians transfixed by the congressional vote,
broadcast live on television, legislators denounced corruption
and the economic downturn as they voted against Rousseff. One
fired a popper of confetti into the air.
But few of them mentioned the budgetary allegations.
However, business lobbies have thrown their weight behind
the ouster of Rousseff, as they look to Temer to restore
business confidence and growth to the $2 trillion economy.
Adriano Pires, head of the Rio de Janeiro-based Brazilian
Infrastructure Institute, said the departure of Rousseff could
lead to an opening of the country's crucial oil sector. Union
leaders, meanwhile, have voiced fears about privatisations and
job cuts.
Once regarded as an emerging markets powerhouse, Brazil has
been hit by the end of a long commodities boom and lost its
coveted investment grade credit rating in December.
So far this year, however, Brazil's stocks and currency have
been among the world's best-performing assets on growing bets
that Rousseff would be removed from office, allowing Temer to
adopt more market-friendly policies.
In a sign that rally could continue, an exchange-traded fund
of Brazilian equities gained 3.8 percent shortly after
the result was announced.
While Rousseff herself has not been personally charged with
corruption, many of the lawmakers who decided her fate on Sunday
have been.
Congresso em Foco, a prominent watchdog group in Brasilia,
said more than 300 of the legislators who voted - well over half
the chamber - are under investigation for corruption, fraud or
electoral crimes.
As they cast their vote, some lawmakers said the next
politician to be impeached should be the man leading the
proceedings, Speaker Eduardo Cunha. He is charged with
corruption and money laundering in the kickback scandal
involving Petrobras, and he also faces an ethics inquiry over
undeclared Swiss bank accounts.
"God have pity on this nation," Cunha said as he cast his
vote in favor of impeaching Rousseff.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle, Stephen Eisenhammer
and Lisandra Paraguassú in Brasilia, Guillermo Parra-Bernal in
Sao Paulo and Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Daniel
Flynn, Stephen Eisenhammer and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter
Cooney, Kieran Murray and Mary Milliken)