By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, April 25 Brazil's largest opposition
party is divided over how strongly to back a new interim
government if it succeeds in having President Dilma Rousseff
stripped of office, as it eyes a run at the presidency in 2018,
senior members said on Monday.
The Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) will support a
government led by Vice President Michel Temer from the aisles of
Congress if the left-leaning Rousseff is unseated next month but
the party is split over whether to join his cabinet.
The Senate was due to meet later on Monday to pick a
21-member committee that will report back on whether to put
Rousseff on trial in the upper house on charges of deliberately
breaking budget laws to boost her reelection bid in 2014.
The lower house voted this month there were grounds for a
trial. If the Senate agrees to put her on trial in a vote on May
12, as expected, Rousseff will immediately be suspended from
office for the period of the proceedings. She denies any
wrongdoing.
Temer, whose Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB) quit
the government last month, is preparing to govern. Former
central bank governor Henrique Meirelles is emerging as the top
candidate to become finance minister, a source familiar with the
talks told Reuters.
Investors are looking to Temer to restore confidence in
Latin America's largest economy. Brazil was stripped of its
coveted investment grade credit rating in December amid the
worst recession in decades and an acute fiscal crisis.
Business leaders are pressing the PSDB to join Temer to help
restore credibility in economic policy, but many inside the
party are wary of the risks in terms of future elections of
failing to pull the country out of its worst recession since the
1930s.
Party leader Aecio Neves, who narrowly lost to Rousseff in
2014 and is expected to run again in 2018, said last week that
he does not want party members to accept ministerial positions
in a Temer cabinet.
However, Senator Jose Serra, a successful former health
minister who has his own presidential ambitions, is keen to be a
minister and the vice president wants him in, said lawmaker
Bruno Araujo, leader of the PSDB in the lower house.
Araujo said the majority position in the PSDB ahead of the
this month's vote in the lower house had been to support Temer
but not enter his government.
Since then, pressure has increased on the PSDB from many
sectors of Brazilian society to help make a Temer government
succeed, he said.
"There is a growing feeling in the party that if it does not
take the risk of joining the Temer cabinet, Brazilians will
suspect it wanted Temer to fail," Araujo said by telephone.
The PSDB will meet on May 3 to set its position, mindful
that if it stays out of the government and Temer turns the
country around, it could pay the price in the 2018 elections.
Serra was interested in becoming finance minister, a
position that would enhance his presidential hopes for 2018, but
party insiders say Temer will offer him other portfolios, such
as health.
As health minister in 2001, Serra defied the international
pharmaceuticals industry and allowed generic copies of
brand-name drugs to be made in Brazil without the permission of
the company that owns the patent.
The PSDB's top economic thinker, hedge fund investor and
former central banker Arminio Fraga has offered advice to Temer,
and several party economists have been named as possible members
of his economic team.
In a Temer government, the key finance job will likely be
offered to Meirelles, a former president and COO of BankBoston
who has strong ties to Brazil's biggest business groups.
Meirelles' PSD party broke from Rousseff's coalition last week.
Meirelles met with Temer on Saturday and signaled he would
agree to lead the economic team if he has a say in picking its
other members, such as the central bank chief, the source said.
"He has a strong party behind him and he is widely respected
by the markets," said the source, who asked not to be named
because he was not allowed to speak publicly. "Meirelles is an
ideal candidate, but no decision has been taken."
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn
and Frances Kerry)