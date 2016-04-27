(Adds report on possible finance minister, cenbank picks)
By Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, April 27 A new government in Brazil
led by Vice President Michel Temer would focus on cutting
spending to close a gaping budget deficit and would only raise
taxes as a last resort, the leader of his Brazilian Democratic
Movement Party (PMDB) said on Wednesday.
Senator Romero Juca said that Temer, who would replace
President Dilma Rousseff if she is put on trial by the Senate in
mid-May as expected, would prioritize reform of Brazil's
overextended pension system, one of the main drains on
government coffers.
Brazil spends 13 percent of its gross domestic product on a
generous pension system - more than all of the G7 developed
economies, except Italy.
Juca, an economist who is being considered for the post of
planning minister, said a Temer government would move quickly to
recover credibility in policymaking and reduce state
intervention in the economy.
To rapidly revive confidence in Latin America's largest
economy, Juca said the next administration has to review what he
called "unsustainable" public spending and could even discuss
setting limits to government debt.
"Raising taxes is not the first option," he told a meeting
with the international media. "In a recession, raising taxes
does not increase revenues."
Juca said a Temer administration would eliminate some of
Brazil's 31 ministries to pare back administrative costs but he
declined to provide further details of how it would reduce
expenditures.
Temer could assume the presidency as soon as May 12 if the
Senate votes to press ahead with a trial of Rousseff on charges
of breaking budget rules.
A close aide to Temer said he would only increase taxes
under "extreme circumstances" to shore up the public accounts.
Temer has ruled out reinstating a levy on banking operations
(CPMF) but could consider raising the financial transaction tax
(IOF) or the Cide fuel tax if needed later in his presidency,
said the source who asked for anonymity because he was not
allowed to speak publicly.
TAX RISE A LAST RESORT
Temer met with the leader of the main opposition party, the
Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), to secure support for a
transitional government. A spokesman for party leader, Aecio
Neves, said the PSDB will not officially form part of a
coalition but Temer could pick members for his cabinet as the
party will fully back his administration.
Juca stressed that Temer has not invited anyone to be part
of a cabinet yet, and would only do so after the Senate decides
to suspend Rousseff.
Temer has said former BankBoston COO Henrique Meirelles, who
was central bank chief from 2003-2011, would be his pick as
finance minister.
The Correio Braziliense newspaper has reported that Ilan
Goldfajn, chief economist of Brazil's largest private bank Itaú
Unibanco, is Temer's choice for central bank governor. However,
three closes close to Temer told Reuters that Goldfajn was in
the race for the post with other market economists.
Juca said a Temer administration would be determined to
restore the financial health of state-run oil company Petrobras
, which has been hit by a massive corruption scandal
and fuel prices kept low by the Rousseff government.
He also said Temer could consider giving complete
independence to the central bank, which only has administrative
autonomy.
However, two sources close to Temer told Reuters there is no
consensus inside the ideologically diverse PMDB about giving the
bank total independence.
Juca said Temer saw his as a short, two-year transitional
government of national reconstruction and he would not run for
re-election in 2018.
Juca said an electoral court case that could annul the 2014
election of Rousseff and her running mate Temer would take
months and would not be a "factor of political instability".
The PMDB also does not believe a bid to start impeachment
proceedings against Temer will get off the ground, he said.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle; Editing by
Alistair Bell)