BRASILIA May 12 A majority of Brazil's Senate
indicated on Thursday it will vote to put President Dilma
Rousseff on trial for breaking budget laws, signalling the end
of 13 years of rule by the country's leftist Workers Party.
In a marathon session of speeches, 41 of the 81 senators in
Latin America's largest nation had indicated by the early hours
of Thursday morning that they would vote to try Rousseff, a move
that would suspend Brazil's first woman president.
The final vote, expected around dawn, would make Vice
President Michel Temer acting president during her trial, which
can last for up to six months.
Outside Congress, where a metal fence was erected to keep
apart rival protests, about 6,000 backers of impeachment had
earlier chanted "Out with Dilma" while police used pepper spray
to disperse gangs of Rousseff supporters, who hurled flares
back. One person was arrested for inciting violence.
Rousseff prepared for defeat by planning her exit from the
presidential palace. Aides said she will dismiss her ministers
on Thursday morning and tell them not to help a transition to a
Temer government because she considers her impeachment illegal.
Temer plans to swear in new ministers on Thursday afternoon,
Senator Romero Juca, head of his Brazilian Democratic Movement
Party (PMDB), told reporters.
Rousseff, who has been in office since 2011, has seen her
popularity crushed by Brazil's worst recession since the 1930s
and a two-year probe into a vast kickback scheme at state-run
oil company Petrobras.
The prospect of business-friendly Temer taking power has
driven Brazilian financial markets sharply higher this year, on
hopes he could cut a massive fiscal deficit, restore investor
confidence and return the economy to growth.
The political crisis has deepened Brazil's recession and
comes at a time when Brazil hoped to be shining on the world
stage as it prepares to host the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
in August.
Opposition senators blamed Rousseff for running into the
ground an economy now considered the worst performing among
major developing nations, pursuing what they called populist
policies that led to high inflation, recession and unemployment.
"Today we are trying to overcome this situation by removing
an irresponsible government. We have no alternative," said
Senator Blairo Maggi, one of Brazil's biggest soy farmers, who
is slated to become agriculture minister in a Temer cabinet.
SOLID MAJORITY
The Supreme Court rebuffed a last-ditch bid by Rousseff to
halt the Senate vote with an injunction. Justice Teori Zavascki
rejected as "legally implausible" the government's argument that
impeachment was flawed because it was begun out of revenge by
the former speaker of the lower house.
In a momentous session that many Brazilians followed live on
television, each senator was given the chance to speak. A final
vote could take place as late as 5:00 a.m. (0800 GMT) on
Thursday.
Brasilia-based consultancy ARKO Advice projected that the
upper chamber would vote 57-21 to try Rousseff, with three
abstentions or absences.
That would indicate Rousseff's opponents may already have
the two-thirds of the vote needed to convict her at the end of
the trial and remove her definitively from office.
If that happened, Temer would then fulfil the remainder of
her mandate until elections in 2018.
Rousseff, 68, was chairwoman of Petrobras when much of the
graft occurred, but she has not been accused of corruption.
She stands charged with manipulating government accounts to
disguise the size of Brazil's fiscal deficit to allow her to
boost public spending during her 2014 re-election campaign, a
practice also employed by previous presidents.
The president's plan to dismiss all her cabinet if and when
the Senate suspends her will force Temer to hit the ground
running, since he was counting on a gradual transition to a new
cabinet.
Two Rousseff aides said, however, that the dismissal of her
cabinet would exclude Central Bank Governor Alexandre Tombini,
and the current sports minister, who is scrambling to prepare
for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in August.
'TIME FOR HER TO GO'
Opinion polls show an overwhelming majority of Brazilians
want to see Rousseff impeached. But the surveys also indicate
scant popular support for the 75-year-old Temer.
"I voted for Dilma, I believe in her as a leader, but I also
think she has done such a bad job that it is time for her to
go," said Leticia Britto, a 23-year-old business student from
Sao Paulo, visiting Brasilia. "The best way forward would be to
call for new elections."
Leaning toward a liberal economic policy, Temer has picked
former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles to be finance
minister and Itau Unibanco's chief economist Ilan Goldfajn as
head of the central bank.
"Temer may enjoy a honeymoon with markets for some weeks,
maybe months, but when investors come to realise that the fiscal
results will not improve fast enough, then we could see some
disappointment later this year," said Bruno Lavieri, an
economist with consultancy 4E, in Sao Paulo.
Rousseff has denied committing any crime that warrants
impeachment charges. A former member of a Marxist guerrilla
group who was tortured during Brazil's 1964-1985 military
dictatorship, she has called her impeachment a coup and vowed to
fight the process until the last minute.
"I will not resign, that never crossed my mind," Rousseff
said in a speech on Tuesday, to cheers from supporters.
Rousseff's stance that democracy is under attack has won
sympathy among some of Brazil's leftist neighbours. The U.S.
government, meanwhile, said it hoped the country pulls through
the crisis.
"Brazil is under some scrutiny and under some pressure,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in Washington. "We
continue to have confidence in the mature, durable democratic
institutions in Brazil to withstand the challenge."
The last time a Brazilian president was suspended from
office was in 1992, when Fernando Collor de Mello was placed on
trial for corruption. He resigned from office shortly before he
was found guilty by the Senate.
