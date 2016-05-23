(Recasts for Juca stepping down to return to Senate, adds
By Silvio Cascione and Maria Carolina Marcello
BRASILIA May 23 Brazil's interim government was
rocked on Monday by the loss of one of its key figures, Planning
Minister Romero Juca, who stepped aside amid accusations he had
conspired to obstruct the country's biggest-ever corruption
investigation.
Interim President Michel Temer was counting on Juca, a close
confidant and experienced senator, to steer a budget bill
through Congress to avoid a government shutdown next month.
However, a recording of his conversation with a suspect in
the investigation threatened to stain the new, center-right
administration, already unsettled by a series of policy
reversals during its first week in office.
The scandal weakened Brazil's currency on fears of further
instability less than two weeks after President Dilma Rousseff
was suspended to stand trial in the Senate for allegedly
breaking fiscal laws, leaving former Vice President Temer to
lead the country.
"Starting from tomorrow, I will step aside," Juca, appointed
by Temer after Rousseff's suspension, told reporters in
Brasilia. He denied any wrongdoing and insisted that his
recorded comments had been distorted and taken out of context.
In the recording, made before Rousseff was put on trial and
published by newspaper Folha de S. Paulo on Monday, Juca told a
friend he agreed on the need for a "national pact" to limit the
graft probe rattling the political establishment.
Asked for help by his ally, ex-senator Sergio Machado under
investigation in the probe, Juca replied: "The government has to
be changed in order to stop this bleeding," Folha reported,
adding that the conversations were taped "secretly."
Juca said the conversation happened either at his home or at
his office but it was not clear how the hour-long recording was
made. Local media reported it may be connected with Machado who
has been negotiating a plea bargain deal with prosecutors.
Machado was not immediately available for comment.
Juca and other ministers in Temer's new government are under
investigation for their alleged roles in the massive bribery
scheme stemming from state-run oil company Petrobras.
At a press conference earlier on Monday, Juca insisted that
he would never interfere in the investigation and his comments
were not incriminating in any way. He said the "bleeding" he was
referring to was Brazil's free-falling economy and the Rousseff
government's recent paralysis.
By the end of the day, however, the scandal had reached a
fever pitch in the capital Brasilia, and Juca announced his
plans to take a leave of absence from the ministry until public
prosecutors make public statements exonerating him.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was knocked
lower by the news, falling 0.8 percent on Monday. The local
currency lost 1.8 percent against the U.S. dollar.
Temer said in a statement that Juca would support the
government from the Senate to ensure that the budget and other
reforms were passed.
A trained economist with over 20 years in the Senate, Juca
was a key member of Temer's new economic team that is racing to
approve a series of economic measures in Congress aimed at
rescuing investor confidence in the slumping Brazilian economy.
New Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles will announce on
Tuesday some of those measures to include limits to public
spending to close a widening fiscal gap that cost Brazil its
coveted investment-grade rating.
EARLY BACKLASH
The blow of Juca's leave of absence followed a political
about-face over the weekend, when Temer reinstated the culture
ministry just over a week after announcing he was folding it
into the education ministry to save money.
The decision to combine the ministries provoked the ire of
famous artists and musicians, adding to a backlash against the
interim government last week that included protests outside
Temer's Sao Paulo residence.
Eliane Cantanhede, a seasoned political columnist, wrote
Monday on the website of the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper that
tossing Juca overboard was the only option for Temer, but that
it will not solve the interim president's political problems.
"Juca is gone, but the trail of the recordings remain ...
and will serve as the fuel to further ignite the movements that
will take to the streets against Temer," she wrote.
Federal police in the southern city of Curitiba have
spearheaded the Petrobras probe with broad popular support.
They said on Monday they had no direct knowledge of the Juca
recording but were not concerned about his reported remarks.
"From everything we have seen so far, it's extremely clear
that (the investigation) has not and will not be blocked by
anyone," said Igor Romario, a lead investigator on the case.
Sergio Moro, the federal judge who has overseen much of the
Petrobras case, said at a public event in Sao Paulo that he
would not comment specifically on the Juca recording.
But he said "the judiciary has demonstrated its independence
in relation to the other powers and to any political
interferences."
