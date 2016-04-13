(Adds PSD declaring will vote to impeach Rousseff, stock market
close)
By Anthony Boadle and Maria Carolina Marcello
BRASILIA, April 13 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff pledged on Wednesday to form a government of national
unity if she survives an impeachment vote in Congress this
weekend, but the odds of that lengthened as allies continued to
desert her.
A stream of defections from Rousseff's coalition makes it
increasingly likely she will lose Sunday's ballot in the lower
house of Congress on whether she should face trial in the Senate
over accusations she broke budget laws.
Politicians have begun to flock this week to the residence
of the man who would replace Rousseff if she is convicted, Vice
President Michel Temer, to declare their support for him, his
aides said.
Business leaders have also come out in support of Temer who
promises market-friendly policies and less government
intervention to boost the world's seventh largest economy, hit
by its worst downturn since the Great Depression of the
1930s.
In a major blow for Rousseff, the largest centrist party
remaining in the government's coalition, the Social Democratic
Party (PSD), instructed its members to vote for the president's
impeachment.
The party's leader in the lower house, Rogerio Rosso, told
reporters on Wednesday evening the vast majority of the PSD's 38
deputies support Rousseff's ouster.
The move comes on the heels of the defection on Tuesday of
another crucial ally, the centrist Progressive Party, or PP. The
party, with 49 members in the lower house, left her government
and pulled its one minister from her cabinet.
Meanwhile, the Republican Party and the smaller National
Labor Party (PTN) were due to meet on Wednesday, but members
said most of their fellow lawmakers would vote against Rousseff
even as their leaders negotiated jobs offered by her government.
"They are running away from all parties except her own
Workers' Party and the Communist Party of Brazil. It's a herd
mentality," a leader of Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement
Party (PMDB) who is close to the vice president told Reuters.
He said the PMDB, which quit Rousseff's coalition two weeks
ago, projects impeachment will clear the lower house with 380
votes on Sunday.
Temer said on Tuesday he was ready to form a transitional
government with other parties to lead Brazil out of the
political crisis, raising speculation he was already forming a
shadow government.
"Obviously, he will start thinking about a cabinet on Monday
if the vote is for impeachment on Sunday," Temer's press
spokesman Marcio de Freitas said.
Battling for her political survival, Rousseff handed
negotiations to win support against impeachment to her mentor
and predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's most
influential politician despite a corruption investigation that
has hampered his efforts to save her government.
"My first act after the vote in the lower house will be to
propose a new pact among all the political forces, without
winners of losers," Rousseff told Estado de S.Paulo newspaper in
a briefing for local media.
She voiced confidence that her supporters would deny the
opposition the 342 votes, equivalent to two-thirds of the lower
house, needed to send her impeachment to the Senate.
ODDS OF IMPEACHMENT RISING
Political risk consultancy Eurasia said Rousseff could still
try to cobble together support from centrist parties, but it
will be hard for her to stop the momentum for impeachment, with
defections raising the odds of her removal to 70 percent from a
previous estimate of 60 percent.
Rousseff's opponents are 18 votes short of victory in the
lower house, with 324 lawmakers backing impeachment and 124
opposed, and 65 undecided or declining to respond, according to
a survey by the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper.
The rift between Rousseff and her vice president reached
breaking point on Monday over an audio message Temer sent his
supporters calling for a government of national unity. Rousseff
accused him of leading a conspiracy to overthrow
her.
In an interview with Globo News on Tuesday, Temer denied he
was plotting to become president, calmly stating: "If destiny
takes me to that position ... I will be ready."
Temer's top economic adviser told Reuters that policies to
gradually rebalance depleted public accounts, create jobs and
raise income would be priorities for the vice president should
he become the country's next leader.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for a
second consecutive day, closing up 2 percent on investor hopes a
Rousseff impeachment will improve the prospects of an economic
recovery.
The CNT transport sector lobby on Wednesday declared its
support for impeachment saying Rousseff's government was
incapable of drawing the investment needed to restore growth and
lacked the political support to pass needed reforms.
In a letter to lawmakers, Brazil's most powerful industry
lobby, the CNI, described the country's situation as
"catastrophic" and blamed Rousseff's mistaken policies.
"It's time for change," the letter seen by Reuters said.
(Additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú and Alonso Soto;
Editing by Daniel Flynn and Andrew Hay)