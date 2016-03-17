BRASILIA, March 17 A federal judge in Brasilia
issued an injunction on Thursday suspending the appointment of
former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as minister, citing
the risk that his taking office would derail a judicial
investigation.
Prosecutors have charged Lula with money laundering and
fraud as part of a sweeping graft probe centred on state oil
company Petrobras. His appointment as minister, which
would provide him immunity from prosecution by all but the
Supreme Court, sparked protests on Wednesday.
"In light of the risk of harming the free exercise of
judicial power...I grant the request for an injunction to
suspend the nomination of Mr. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva," the
judge wrote in his ruling, obtained by Reuters.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Daniel
Flynn; Editing by Caroline Stauffer)