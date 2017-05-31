BRASILIA May 31 Brazil's new justice minister
said on Wednesday that the massive "Car Wash" anti-graft
investigation would not be obstructed by any institution and
that it will help set new ethical standards for the country.
Minister Torquato Jardim said shortly after his swearing-in
ceremony that his ministry, which oversees the federal police
heading the investigation, would be extremely cautious about
making any changes to the leadership of the police.
Critics are concerned that President Michel Temer, himself
under a corruption investigation, placed Jardim, who has
criticized some aspects of "Wash," in the ministry to thwart the
probe. Both men strongly deny that allegation.
