RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
H undreds of female farmers in Brazil occupied rural government
offices on Wednesday in protest against austerity plans which
they say disproportionately impact poor women.
Protesters who marched across several cities on
International Women's Day said pension reforms and other changes
to social security will make it harder for family farmers to
stay on the land.
Brazilian officials say the changes, including raising the
minimum retirement age for rural workers to 65 years and higher
pension contributions, are crucial for South America's largest
country to escape a fiscal crisis and recession.
"Rural workers live on the margins," said Sejane Alexandre,
a protester in Tocantins State in central Brazil's agricultural
belt.
"The rural worker does not have the same longevity and
access to healthcare (as urban employees)," she said, according
to local media.
In Recife, on Brazil's northeastern coast, around 1,000
female land rights activists occupied the government's social
security office, the Pastoral Land Commission campaign group
said in a statement.
Officials from Brazil's social security ministry known
locally as the INSS, which was targeted by protesters, were not
immediately available for comment.
Farmers say they should be able to retire at a younger age
than other workers because they are engaged in hard manual labor
that feeds the urban population.
About seventy percent of the food consumed by Brazilians is
produced by family farmers, according to the United Nations, but
small producers often complain about unequal land distribution
and poor government services in rural areas.
Government officials say pension reforms and other changes
are necessary to tackle the country's budget deficit and improve
fiscal sustainability in South America's largest country.
