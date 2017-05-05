RIO DE JANEIRO, May 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
B razil's government sacked the head of the country's aboriginal
rights agency on Friday amid increasing territorial conflict
between indigenous groups and farmers.
No immediate reason was given for Antonio Fernandes Toninho
Costa's removal as president of Brazil's National Indian
Foundation (FUNAI), the arms-length government agency
responsible for demarcating land for indigenous people.
However media reports suggested the sacking, announced in a
government statement, was at least partially due to the
increased violence.
Costa's dismissal also came three days after he criticized
lawmakers for cutting FUNAI's budget by more than 40 percent as
Brazil struggles with a recession and a government deficit.
He said the cuts made it difficult for the agency to fulfill
its mandate in safeguarding the rights of Brazil's 900,000
indigenous people.
"I'm being removed for being honest and for being a defender
of the cause of the indigenous," Costa was quoted as saying by
Brazilian news outlet G1 on Friday.
No replacement to head FUNAI was announced in the government
statement.
FUNAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
On Sunday, more than a dozen members of an indigenous tribe
were injured in the northeast of the country in the latest
flare-up of violence over land.
Police said they were investigating the incident in Maranhao
State where members of the Gamela tribe were attacked by farmers
with guns, clubs and knives, according to campaign groups.
The Indigenous Missionary Council, a monitoring group linked
to the Catholic Church, said the victims were leaving land
recently reclaimed from cattle ranchers when they were set on.
Last year, 61 land rights campaigners were killed in Brazil,
the highest level of violence since 2003, according to the
Pastoral Land Commission, an advocacy group linked to the
Catholic Church.
About 13 percent of Brazil's land has been set aside for the
country's indigenous people based on the territories they
historically occupied.
Indigenous groups say the sacking comes at a time when their
rights are being rolled back.
"The rights we have been promised - and any hope that they
would be fully recognised and respected - have begun to
disappear," Sonia Guajajara, coordinator of the Association of
Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, said in a recent statement.
