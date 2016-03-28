MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, March 28 Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for tax breaks and other measures to get the national economy growing again during a news conference on Monday.
Lula said he wanted to be an economic advisor to his political heir, President Dilma Rousseff, adding that the strength of Brazil's domestic market would revive the economy from its worst recession in decades. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP