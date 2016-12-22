BRASILIA Dec 22 Brazil's lower house of Congress is likely to vote on pension reform by late March, House speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Thursday.

Maia spoke to journalists after meeting with Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles in Brasília. Meirelles said he expects several first-quarter 2017 economic indicators to show a pickup in economic growth.

