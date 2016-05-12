BRASILIA May 12 Brazil's interim President Michel Temer will announce on Thursday measures to rebalance depleted fiscal accounts and generate new jobs in a country mired in its worst recession in decades, one of his top advisers told Reuters.

Temer will take office on Thursday after the Senate voted to suspend President Dilma Rousseff for up to six months to face trial for allegedly breaking budgetary laws.

"This is start of a new era in which we have the challenge to find a solution to the biggest economic crisis in our history," said the adviser, Wellington Moreira Franco, who helped draft Temer's economic blueprint.

"The measures that will be announced have two objectives: Rebalance the fiscal accounts and revive economic growth to generate new jobs."

He confirmed that Temer will name former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles to be finance minister. He added that Mansueto Almeida, a public accounts' expert, will likely be the next Treasury chief. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn and W Simon)