Brazil's Labour Minister Carlos Lupi talks about allegations of irregularities in the Ministry of Labour during a meeting of the Commission for Financial Supervision and Control of the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, in this November 10, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/Files

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's Labor Minister Carlos Lupi resigned on Sunday in the face of mounting corruption allegations, the latest in a series of scandal-driven departures from President Dilma Rousseff's cabinet.

Lupi announced his resignation in a statement on the Labor Ministry's Internet website.

"In the face of political and personal persecution in the media that I have been suffering for two months without the right of defense and without proof, and taking into consideration the report of the Ethics Commission of the Presidency -- which has also condemned me in a summary fashion based on these same media reports without giving me a right to defend myself -- I've decided to irrevocably resign my position," the statement said.

He had decided to resign after meeting with Rousseff, a Brazilian minister told Reuters on the condition that he not be named.

Lupi will be replaced by Paulo Roberto dos Santos Pinto, the ministry's executive secretary, starting on Monday, Rousseff said in a statement on the Presidency's web site.

Rousseff has lost six of 32 ministers since taking office in January and five of those due to scandals involving alleged corruption. The departures have weakened her relations with coalition parties in Congress that she needs to pass an ambitious program of social legislation and infrastructure spending.

The president's note thanked Lupi for his cooperation and work in her government and said she "expects him to continue contributing to the country."

Most of the departing ministers were holdovers from the two-term government of her Workers' Party predecessor and mentor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Pressure on Lupi, who has said "only a bullet" could remove him from office, reached a peak on Wednesday when the Public Ethics Committee of the Brazilian Presidency unanimously recommended he be fired for gross mismanagement.

The committee's investigation, along with a probe in Congress, came after the news magazine Veja reported in November that Lupi aides allegedly demanded kickbacks from charities and other nongovernmental organizations as a condition of receiving funding from the ministry.

Lupi also allegedly favored NGOs linked to his PDT Brazilian Workers' Party and received free air travel aboard an airplane owned by the head of an NGO financed by the ministry. After denying knowing the NGO chief, TV news agencies showed video of the two men together at public events along with the plane.

The latest allegation is that Lupi received a salary as a federal congressional employee for six years while at the same time serving, and receiving a salary, as a representative in the state legislature of Rio de Janeiro the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Sunday.

Receiving two government salaries is illegal under Brazilian law aimed at preventing so-called "double-dipping."