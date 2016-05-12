SAO PAULO May 12 A decision by Brazil's Senate to put President Dilma Rousseff on trial is unlikely to ease political tension or change Moody's Investors Service's view on the challenges the country faces to fix public finances, a senior analyst at Moody's said on Thursday.

In a statement to Reuters, analyst Samar Maziad said the current outlook remains consistent with a Ba2 rating with a negative outlook that Moody's assigned to Brazil in February.

"Brazil still faces significant credit challenges including the need to reverse the ongoing economic contraction and to achieve meaningful fiscal consolidation," Maziad said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)