SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazilian President Michel
Temer on Friday signed into law a bill approved by the Congress
last week to allow companies to outsource jobs, a measure
fiercely opposed by unions.
This is one of the first moves by the government to reform
the country's labor laws, considered outdated and excessively
costly to businesses. But Temer vetoed some of the articles
approved by the Congress, partially addressing criticism from
labor leaders.
Brazil's government sees the bill as a key measure to create
new jobs and help pull the country from a two-year recession,
its worst ever.
One of the aspects of the new legislation that was changed
by the president refers to the time companies could use
outsourced labor in a specific function. That period was limited
to nine months where the version from Congress had no limits on
the outsourcing duration.
Temer also included in the law a requirement that temporary
workers be given pay and working hours similar to staff workers
who perform the same kind of job.
