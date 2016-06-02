BRASILIA, June 2 The loss of two ministers to a corruption scandal has not set back interim President Michel Temer's plans to balance Brazil's government accounts and return the country to growth, his chief of staff said on Thursday.

Presidential chief of staff Eliseu Padilha said in an interview that the government enjoys a solid two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress to push through legislation needed to plug the record deficit it inherited 20 days ago from suspended President Dilma Rousseff.

Padilha said the Temer government is very confident the Senate will vote to convict Rousseff for breaking budget laws in her impeachment trial, and it hopes this will happen as quickly as possible to remove any doubt about Temer's legitimacy. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassu)