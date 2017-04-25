Brazil's Planning Minister Dyogo de Oliveira reacts during launch ceremony of the ''New School'' (Novo Ensino Médio) at the Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA The refusal of a party within Brazilian President Michel Temer's coalition in Congress to support his unpopular pension reform will not imperil the approval of the proposal, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) called on its lawmakers to vote against the pension reform, which limits costly retirement benefits in order to tame surging public debt.

