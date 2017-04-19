BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, April 19 Brazilian lawmakers have agreed to set for May 2 the initial vote at a special lower house commission on the government's controversial pension reform, the head of the commission Carlos Marun said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Brasilia newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing